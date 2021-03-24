0x Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. 0x has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $310.64 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

