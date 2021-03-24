$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

