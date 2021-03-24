268,604 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 268,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

