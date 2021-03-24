$49.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $49.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.30 billion and the highest is $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $204.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.03 billion to $206.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

ABC opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 96.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 742,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

