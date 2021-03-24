$51.38 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $51.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. FibroGen posted sales of $24.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $383.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $457.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $365.31 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $552.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,680. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 23,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

