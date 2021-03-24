$54.11 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $54.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.63 million and the highest is $55.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $227.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,069. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

