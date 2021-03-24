AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

