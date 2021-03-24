Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.46. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 144,247 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

