Add.xyz Market Capitalization Achieves $3.19 Million (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.19 million and $38,142.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Add.xyz Token Trading

