Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 15,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

