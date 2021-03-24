Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys 4,861 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,873. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

