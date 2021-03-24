Adelante Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,183 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,198,000 after buying an additional 307,446 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,236,000 after buying an additional 202,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.86. 18,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,188. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.