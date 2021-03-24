Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties makes up 0.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 19,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,543. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 282.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

