Adelante Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,507 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. 4,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

