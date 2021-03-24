Adelante Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,495 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Switch worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,857 shares of company stock worth $1,859,107. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

