Adelante Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929,172 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 15,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.