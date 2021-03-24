Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Two Creeks Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.0% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.56. 184,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.71 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

