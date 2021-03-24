Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Acquires $49,892.70 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) insider Jill L. Griffin purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 773,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

