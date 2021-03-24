Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Acquires $49,892.70 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) insider Jill L. Griffin purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ADV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 773,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.