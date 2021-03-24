African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 674,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

There is no company description available for African Gold Acquisition Corp.

