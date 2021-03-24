Aion (AION) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.83 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $133.37 million and $17.83 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,458.68 or 0.99873711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.00375366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00280652 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.59 or 0.00669708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00080861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

