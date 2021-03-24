AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Down 4.6%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 232,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

