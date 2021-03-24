Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) Stock Price Up 73%

Shares of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) rose 73% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Alabama Aircraft Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification.

