Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Alcanna stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 69,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The stock has a market cap of C$318.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28. Alcanna has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.06.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.