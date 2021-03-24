Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $169,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

