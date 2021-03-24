Algorand (ALGO) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $284.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,224,657,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,402,098 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

