Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

