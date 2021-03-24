Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney Sells 13,148 Shares

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,573,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $835,548.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500.00.

Shares of ALLK traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 295,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

