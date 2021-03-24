Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

ABTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 56,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,231. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $797.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

