American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 262,569 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.