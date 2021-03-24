American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

