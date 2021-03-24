American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of J2 Global worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

