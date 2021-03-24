American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 74.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,407,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,407 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

