American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.