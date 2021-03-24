American International Group Inc. Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

