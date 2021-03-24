American International Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

