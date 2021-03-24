American International Group Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.