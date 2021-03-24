American International Group Inc. Has $9.86 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of United Bankshares worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

