American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Wingstop worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

