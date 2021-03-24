American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,116.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.64 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

