American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 567,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

