American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.