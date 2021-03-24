American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Jabil worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

