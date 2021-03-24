American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $199.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

