American International Group Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after buying an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.