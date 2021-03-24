American International Group Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after acquiring an additional 810,679 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 400,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.
WH stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.46.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.
In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.
In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
