American International Group Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

OTIS stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

