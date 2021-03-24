American International Group Inc. Sells 4,299 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

