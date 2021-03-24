American International Group Inc. Takes $10.32 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,703,000.

NYSE AIRC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

