American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

