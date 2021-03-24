American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

